From Dangal to Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan loses weight this time

Actor Aamir Khan stunned everyone with the physical transformation that he underwent for his film Dangal (2016), where he played the role of wrester Mahavir Phogat. As the film continues to reap gold overseas, Aamir has been shooting for his next, Thugs of Hindostan. A recent picture of the actor, where he is seen as having lost a lot of weight - almost half his original size, has gone viral and has left his fans shocked.

Check it out

THUGS OF HINDOSTAN BEGINS @aamir_khan with a crew member in Malta pic.twitter.com/D41LXSZS7P — AAMIR KHAN FAN CLUB© (@Aamir_KhanFC) June 5, 2017

The actor posed with a crew member in Malta, where his film is being shot. His co-actors Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played the role of Aamir’s daughter in Dangal, have also joined him on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan.

Hey guys, thanks for the fantastic response to Haanikarak Bapu & Dhaakad! Here is our second poster, hope you like it. Love. a. pic.twitter.com/lqL5LUjQla — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 24, 2016

In the wilderness of Arunachal. It's a really beautiful place! pic.twitter.com/gAmRFAnWOV — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 3, 2016

The 52-year-old had to put on 20-25 kg to portray the role of a wrestler and was almost 98 kg while shooting Dangal. He is now he is down to 70kg. In fact, his current weight is less than what he weighed while shooting PK (2015) and Dhoom 3 (2013). This is an outcome of rigorous training since the last six months.

Although he left many impressed with is weight transformation in Dangal, it was not easy for Aamir. There were reports of him facing difficulty in breathing as well as bending when he had added the extra kilos for the film. He needed help in tying his shoe laces and putting on socks.

Follow @htshowbiz for more