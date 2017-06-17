From flab to fab: Aamir Khan undergoes another unbelievable transformation

By now, he is famous for getting into the skin of his characters. A few months back, in Dangal (2016), Aamir Khan was seen playing a greying middle-aged father of five daughters. But now, away from people’s prying eyes, the superstar seems to have undergone a transformation once again.

In the last six months, Aamir has apparently become half his (original) size. “From 120kg, he is back to his normal weight of 70kg, and fat percentage is less than even what he had during PK (2014) and Dhoom:3 (2013). He has not only lost weight, but has also changed his body shape. You can see his narrow shoulders, thin frame and how he has become the leanest we have seen him in his entire career. It is the exact opposite of what he did during Dangal,” says an insider.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Dangal.

It’s believed that his entire family keeps warning Aamir about the health hazards that his frequent weight changes could bring about. However, that doesn’t stop him. “Aamir has a lot of passion for his films, and so, he never thinks twice before taking up such difficult tasks time and again,” says the insider.

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen together in Thugs of Hindostan.

Now, as the actor shoots for his next film, Thugs of Hindostan, he has seemingly shocked everyone yet again by losing a lot of weight to “appear extremely thin”. His lean avatar was noticed when a fan put up a recent picture with the superstar.

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Secret Superstar.

“Aamir has become a pro at changing his appearance now. His metamorphosis from what he looked like in Dangal to his current avatar shows the kind of hard work and dedication he puts in to achieve desired results,” says an insider. Aamir couldn’t be reached for a comment.

Follow @htshowbiz for more