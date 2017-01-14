 From Lisa Haydon to Shveta Salve: Celebs who flaunted their baby bump in a bikini | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 14, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

From Lisa Haydon to Shveta Salve: Celebs who flaunted their baby bump in a bikini

bollywood Updated: Jan 14, 2017 14:14 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Celebs are flaunting their baby bump in bikini. Is it the new trend? (Instagram )

Recently, actor Lisa Haydon took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy wearing a bikini. There are a couple of more divas who have looked absolutely ravishing in their two-pieces while showing off their baby bump. From Shveta Salve to Anne Hathaway, they all showed us that they are super proud of their pregnancy curves and rocked in their teensy-weensy bikinis no matter what the size of their baby bump was.

We list down the amazing looking bikini bods here.

Humble beginnings 🙏👶💞

A photo posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on

Lisa announced her pregnancy on Instagram and navy blue side-tie bikini while showing off the baby bump.

Shveta Salve looked oh-so elegant with her baby bump.

Anne Hathaway looked pristine as she showed off her baby bump in a red bikini.

Read more

34 weeks 🙊

A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo shared this selfie flaunting her baby bump when she was 34 weeks pregnant.

🎉

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively had a great time on the beach with the Taylor Swift squad on the July 4 weekend last year. She was pregnant with her second daughter Ines at the time when she flaunted her bump in a blue bikini.

tags

more from bollywood

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<