From Lisa Haydon to Shveta Salve: Celebs who flaunted their baby bump in a bikini

Recently, actor Lisa Haydon took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy wearing a bikini. There are a couple of more divas who have looked absolutely ravishing in their two-pieces while showing off their baby bump. From Shveta Salve to Anne Hathaway, they all showed us that they are super proud of their pregnancy curves and rocked in their teensy-weensy bikinis no matter what the size of their baby bump was.

We list down the amazing looking bikini bods here.

Humble beginnings 🙏👶💞 A photo posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:42pm PST

Lisa announced her pregnancy on Instagram and navy blue side-tie bikini while showing off the baby bump.

Shveta Salve looked oh-so elegant with her baby bump.

Happy 2016 to my beautiful Instafriends! So, posting a bikini pic is a little out of character for me, but just now while I was at the beach I noticed I was being photographed. I figure if this kind of photo is going to be out in the world it should at least be an image that makes me happy (and be one that was taken with my consent. And with a filter :) Wishing you love, light and blessings for the year ahead! ⚡️🦄Annie🦄⚡️ A photo posted by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Jan 3, 2016 at 9:31pm PST

Anne Hathaway looked pristine as she showed off her baby bump in a red bikini.

34 weeks 🙊 A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Aug 7, 2016 at 7:46pm PDT

Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo shared this selfie flaunting her baby bump when she was 34 weeks pregnant.

🎉 A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 5, 2016 at 11:32am PDT

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively had a great time on the beach with the Taylor Swift squad on the July 4 weekend last year. She was pregnant with her second daughter Ines at the time when she flaunted her bump in a blue bikini.