From the power of vaginas to more mud-slinging: Highlights of Kangana Ranaut’s latest interview

Kangana Ranaut’s many feuds have been put in the spotlight once again now that the star is doing publicity rounds for her new film, Simran.

But her interview with critic Anupama Chopra began with an agreement, that it wouldn’t be about her legal troubles with Aditya Pancholi, the mud-slinging between herself and Hrithik Roshan, or even allegations that she’d stolen her new film from the writer and director. It would be about acting.

But that agreement was soon broken when Kangana began a monologue about feminism, genitals and her journey to the top. “I really pushed this angle of Simran being a woman who really enjoys having sex,” Kangana said. “I felt it was important for our nation to come to terms (with the fact that) women want to have sex.”

“This is something I forced into the script,” she said. “(Simran) doesn’t have shame in picking up boys, she’s single, she’s divorced, she’s dated many men, and she takes great pride in that.”

Kangana then steered the conversation towards feminism and the empowerment of women. “We’ve not been able to give our women respect and comfort with their sexuality,” she said.

She gave an example of how people reacted when she was injured on the sets of her upcoming film, Manikarnika. “A lot of people from my crew came and said ‘Oh you’ve got ba**s, you’ve got ba**s, you’ve got ba**s’” she said.

And she replied, “No I don’t have ba**s, I have a vagina. Why can’t anyone say that word? It’s much cooler to say ‘You’ve got ovaries’”.

“Our sexuality is taken away from us,” she said, bringing it back to her film, and the character she plays in it. “I want us to be free of this brainwashing.”

But then, speaking about equality in the industry, Kangana began dishing industry secrets. Anupama Chopra asked her how her relationship with directors works, especially after she said she’s “fed up of taking direction”.

“I’m fed up of taking directions from ego maniacs,” Kangana corrected. “I remember this director who used to come to me every morning and tell me when to look down and when to look up.”

She then recited another incident in which a different director came and asked her to discuss any ideas she might have only in the van and not on set, because “the crew really respects me”. Kangana blamed it on the director’s “male ego”.

“That’s amazing,” said Anupama. “I could go on and on,” said Kangana.

