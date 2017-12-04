Fukrey Returns cast takes metro ride in Mumbai, visits Delhi University. See pics

Fukrey Returns stars Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh took metro rides in Mumbai to promote their upcoming film and the pictures are proof they’re having a great time off the sets too. They even rode an e rickshaw in Delhi.

The Fukrey Returns team was snapped while taking a joyride at the Andheri metro station, Mumbai.

Earlier in the week, they visited popular student hangout joints around Delhi University, like Majnu ka Tila, Tom Uncle’s Maggi and a Chinese stall in Kamla Nagar, Delhi.

Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh, Fukrey Returns is expected to recreate the magic of 2013 hit Fukrey.

The original Fukrey, produced under the Excel Entertainment banner of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, told the story of a band of boys who want to make easy money. The group includes two backbenchers, Hunny played by Pulkit Samrat and Choocha (Varun Sharma), apart from a struggling musician (Ali Fazal) and Lali (Manjot Singh) whose father runs a sweets shop. Choocha’s dreams are interpreted as lottery numbers by Hunny and in a bid to earn more money, they get entangled with local gangster, Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadda).

Bereft of any big star, Fukrey was a breakout box office success when it released in 2013.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. It is set to release on December 8.

Follow @htshowbiz for more