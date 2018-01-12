Fukrey Returns earns Rs 80.13 crore in 5 weeks, proves 2017 was the year of comedies

Even as Salman Khan rules box office with his Tiger Zinda Hai, a smaller but successful player, Fukrey Returns continued to score big at the domestic ticket windows. The Richa Chadha-starrer has earned Rs 80.13 crore and is in the fifth week of its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures. “#FukreyReturns crosses ₹ 80 cr mark... INCREDIBLE... [Week 5] Fri 12 lakhs, Sat 17 lakhs, Sun 23 lakhs, Mon 9 lakhs, Tue 8 lakhs, Wed 8 lakhs. Total: ₹ 80.13 cr. India biz,” he wrote.”

The film crossed Rs 50cr-mark within the first week of its release.

Sequel to 2013 film Fukrey, it takes the story forward from where the original left four years ago.It stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal, along with Richa.

Other than Fukrey’s success, 2017 was the year of comedies. While Salman Khan’s actioner Tiger Zinda Hai released in December 2017 and went on to become the biggest hit of the year, the second and third spots were occupied by Golmaal 4 and Judwaa 2 -- both comedies.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

