Fukrey Returns gets a huge opening, earns Rs 8.10 cr on first day

Fukrey Returns, which has four Delhi youngsters running away from a gangster, has opened big at the box office. The film, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, has earned more than Rs 8 crore on its first day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the first day business figures of the film and it’s more than impressive for a small film.

And the Fukreys RETURN with a BIG BANG... #FukreyReturns has an OUTSTANDING Day 1... Fri ₹ 8.10 cr. India biz.#Fukrey [2013] had collected...

Day 1: ₹ 2.62 cr

Opening weekend: ₹ 9.82 cr

Week 1: ₹ 18.42 cr

Lifetime: ₹ 36.5 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2017

Richa Chadda, who plays the character of track-suit wearing gangster Bholi Punjaban in the film, says, “Well, Bholi Punaban is a criminal and will always remain the same. In the first instalment, she was sent to jail, and in Fukrey Returns, she is back from the jail, lost all her money and illegal business and is struggling for survival. But you know, the film is a quirky one, so there are a lot of funny elements to it.”

The film also features Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles. It revolves around a character called Chu Cha whose weird dreams have hidden messages and whosoever cracks it can win lotteries.

The film is mostly panned by the critics, but good opening shows common movie goer’s interest in a set franchise.