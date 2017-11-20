Fukrey Returns: New song Peh Gaya Khalara adds Punjabi tadka to the film

A new song titled Peh Gaya Khalara from upcoming film Fukrey Returns, a sequel to the hit 2013 film, was released on Tuesday. The song, featuring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Priya Anand, starts out slow but soon picks the tempo.

The lyrics by Aditya Sharma are mostly in Punjabi with a sprinkling of Hindi. The setting is the engagement of one of the friends in the film. The overall feel of the song is young, romantic and happy.

The original Fukrey, a film produced under the Excel Entertainment banner of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, told the story of a band of boys who want to make easy money. The group includes two school backbenchers, Hunny played by Pulkit Samrat and Choocha (Varun Sharma), apart from a struggling musician (Ali Fazal) Lali (Manjot Singh), who father runs a sweets shop. Choocha often dreams and one such a dream, which Hunny later interprets as a lottery number that they buy, gets them entangled with local gangster, Bholi Punjaban.

Bereft of any big star, Fukrey, was a breakout box office success when it released in 2013.

Early in November, the film’s trailer was released. The story picks up from where it left -- now out of jail, Richa Chadha’s Bholi Punjaban makes the gang take part in a betting scam, once again based on Choocha’s premonitions. This time, he can see the future. He has visions of a cave where some sort of buried treasure is being guarded by demons and a tiger.

The film releases on December 15.

