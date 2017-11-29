Fukrey Returns new song: Watch Pulkit and Varun’s bromance in Tu Mera Bhai Nahi

The makers of Fukrey Returns have released the latest song from the film and it is an ode to Hunny (Pulkit Samrat) and Choocha’s (Varun Sharma) friendship in the film.

Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai is sung by Gandharv Sachdeva and Raftaar has rapped for the song.Penned down by Satya Khare, the quirky number has been composed by Sumit Bellary. Though the music is not too peppy, the lyrics are catchy and the song is likely to gain popularity with time.

Watch the song here:

Salman Khan recently visited the Fukrey Returns team at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai and was elated to watch the song which is an ode to the bromance between two friends. Appreciating the song, he said, “Bahot Acche (Very nice).”

Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh, Fukrey Returns is expected to recreate the magic of 2013 hit Fukrey.

The original Fukrey, produced under the Excel Entertainment banner of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, told the story of a band of boys who want to make easy money. The group includes two backbenchers, Hunny played by Pulkit Samrat and Choocha (Varun Sharma), apart from a struggling musician (Ali Fazal) and Lali (Manjot Singh) whose father runs a sweets shop. Choocha’s dreams are interpreted as lottery numbers by Hunny and in a bid to earn more money, they get entangled with local gangster, Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadda).

Bereft of any big star, Fukrey was a breakout box office success when it released in 2013.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. It is set to release on December 8.

