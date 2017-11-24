Fukrey Returns’ song Ishq De Fanniyar will remind you of Ambarsariya. Watch video

The mood is the same but the feel is very different. As Fukrey Returns unveiled its third song of the film, Ishq De Fanniyar on Friday, the first thing we all thought was: Is it as good as Fukrey’s melodious Ambarsariya? The reason for this question are many: Both the songs are romantic numbers, they have both been shot with Pulkit Samrat and Priya Anand and they both capture budding love.

So, is Ishq De Fanniyar the new Ambarsariya? The answer is yes and no. Sung by Jyotica Tangri and composed by Shaarib & Toshi , the song is hummable but it doesn’t have the indefinable quality that Ambarsariya had. Even in terms of treatment, the very middle class feel of Ambarsariya is lacking in the new song, which feels more spruced up and posh.

The song captures romantic moments between Hunny (Pulkit Samrat ) and Priya (Priya Anand) with shots from the first part as well. The visuals from the song are nostalgic and are likely to remind you of Ambarsariya.

Watch the song here

Fukrey Returns is set to recreate the magic of 2013 hit Fukrey.

The original Fukrey, a film produced under the Excel Entertainment banner of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, told the story of a band of boys who want to make easy money. The group includes two school backbenchers, Hunny played by Pulkit Samrat and Choocha (Varun Sharma), apart from a struggling musician (Ali Fazal) and Lali (Manjot Singh) whose father runs a sweets shop. Choocha’s dreams are interpreted as lottery numbers by Hunny and in a bid to earn more money, they get entangled with local gangster, Bholi Punjaban.

Bereft of any big star, Fukrey was a breakout box office success when it released in 2013.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. It is set to release on December 8.

