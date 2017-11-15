Fukrey Returns’ song Mehbooba: This Dharam Veer recreation makes a case for not doing remixes

Fukrey is a fun caper. The very Delhi slang for never-do-gooders gave us a very enjoyable film in 2013 and hopefully can do so again. The film’s trailer is a case in point – it had us smiling at Choocha’s antics (interesting name that) and his gang of guys. That is why the film’s first song, Mehbooba, is such a downer.

It is supposed to be a recreation of Dharam Veer song Mehbooba but sounds like three different numbers mashed together. It goes from a club mix to the hook line of Mehbooba to rap and as a listener you are at a loss. At the end of the song, you remember nothing. Give me Fuk Fuk Fukrey any day.

Watch: Fukrey Returns song Mehbooba

This is yet another song which reminds us that retreaded songs have run their course and we need something new in the industry. Coming back to Mehbooba, the song has been composed by Prem and Harshdeep and sung by Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai. They use Mohammed Rafi’s original O Meri Mehbooba soundtrack too. The lyrics are by Kumaar while rap is by Raftaar.

Watch: Fukrey Trailer

The film will see Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal reprising their roles. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film releases December 15.