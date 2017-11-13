Fukrey Returns trailer: The boys are back for some ‘deja choo’
The first trailer for Fukrey Returns, the sequel to 2013’s breakout comedy hit starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha, was released online on Monday.bollywood Updated: Nov 13, 2017 12:36 IST
The first trailer for Fukrey Returns, the sequel to 2013’s breakout comedy hit, was released online on Monday. Starring a returning cast of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha, the movie is set to release on December 8.
The trailer begins with a reminder of the first movie, in which a group of Delhi University aspirants get embroiled in a crazy plot. “The Fukrey Boys are Back,” says the two-and-a-half-minute trailer, and launches into familiar gags. Choocha gets his bum bitten by a snake, Hunny wants to get lucky with his girlfriend, and Bholi Punjaban is out for revenge.
Fresh out of jail, she makes the gang take part in a betting scam, once again based on Choocha’s premonitions. This time, he can see the future. He has visions of a cave where some sort of buried treasure is being guarded by demons and a tiger.
Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the comedy seems like a return to the same brand of humour that made the first movie such a hit with audiences. We’ll have to wait and watch if the sequel can surpass the original’s Rs 50 crore haul at the box office.
Follow @htshowbiz for more