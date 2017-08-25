Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Ajay Devgn visits Lalbaugcha Raja, celebs say Ganpati Bappa Morya

The auspicious time of Ganesh Chaturthi is here and Bollywood celebrities seem to be completely soaked in the festive spirit as heartfelt warm wishes are pouring in from them. While celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Sridevi sent greetings to their fans, many like Ajay Devgn were seen praying to the lord.

The actor, along with Baadshaho director Milan Luthria, visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai. One of the most famous pandals in Mumbai, Lalbaugcha Raja is visited by many celebs. Ajay’s upcoming film Baadshaho will release later this month.

Ganpati Bappa Morya. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. pic.twitter.com/aWbKvPvb5V — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 25, 2017

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “T 2526 - Ganesh Chaturthi greetings .. the eve of the day Ganesh ji enters our homes!!”

T 2526 - Ganesh Chaturthi greetings .. the eve of the day Ganesh ji enters our homes .. !! pic.twitter.com/QQp9mZ3dZV — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 24, 2017

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, also wished his fans by writing, “On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh chaturthi I wish good luck to everyone. I’ll pray for Happiness, peace and prosperity for all my loved ones.”

गणेश चतुर्थी के शुभ अवसर पर आप सबको बहुत बहुत शुभकामनायें। सुख, शांति एवं समृद्धि की प्रार्थना।🙏💐🙏 pic.twitter.com/CbL8HAhtLp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 25, 2017

Mom star, Sridevi, tweeted, “Heartiest greetings and good wishes to all on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi.”

“Ganeshaye Namah make an effort,go http://ecofriendly.help to preserve not pollute.truly get his blessings! Ganpati Bappa Morya!” wrote Raveena Tandon.

Music director Vishal Dadlani, greeted his fans on the auspicious occasion and tweeted, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to every Indian. Celebrate together, with no discrimination between castes, creeds, religions, states, languages.”

The 10-day festival, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi , falls on the fourth day of the Hindu month Bhadrapada, usually in August or September.

On the last day of the festival, the idol is carried in a public procession with music and group chanting, then immersed in nearby water body.

(With inputs from agencies)