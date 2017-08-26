Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Hrithik Roshan and other B-town celebs welcome Ganpati. See pics

The season of Lord Ganesha’s welcome is here and everyone is preparing for the grand celebrations of Ganesha Chaturthi. From Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Jeetendra to Tamannaah Bhatia, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Bappi Lahiri and Rakhi Sawant -- everyone was in festive mode.

Heavy rain didn’t deter Bollywood celebrities from welcoming Lord Ganesha home and celebrating the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday with full enthusiasm.

Hrithik Roshan welcomed Lord Ganesha at his home.

#Hrithik welcomes Bappa home! #hrithikroshan #bollywood A post shared by Hrithikrules (Hrithik Roshan) (@hrithikrules_official) on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

#Hrithik welcomes Bappa! #HrithikRoshan A post shared by Insta Hrithik Fan Club (@ihrithikfc) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

Ajay Devgn was among the first celebs to visit Lalbaughcha Raja pandal in Mumbai.

Ganpati Bappa Morya. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. pic.twitter.com/aWbKvPvb5V — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 25, 2017

Govinda was more than happy to worshipping Lord Ganesha at his home.

Sanjay Dutt was spotted worshipping Ganpati along with wife Maanyata.

Tiger Shroff welcomed Ganpati along with his dad Jackie Shroff and entire family.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrated his first Ganpati with his wife Rukmini since their marriage.

Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri also celebrates the festival with high spirits each year, and this time it was no different. He thanked the Lord and Maharashtra state for all his success and wealth.

Actress Tamannaah said the festival is more about expressing gratitude to the God than asking more from him. She sang an ‘aarti’ to welcome Lord Ganesha. The actress, who has just returned from the India Day Parade in New York, said: “We should respect all faiths and beliefs. I believe God is one and there are just different names. I am very proud and lucky to be an Indian.”

Tusshar Kapoor, son of veteran actor Jeetendra, welcomed Ganpati in a traditional dhoti avatar and performed the rituals with complete devotion. The actor said it has been difficult this year to adjust everything according to the new young member -- his son Lakkshya -- but he is excited about his upcoming film Golmaal Again.

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who welcomed a Ganesha idol at his home on Thursday, spoke about bringing an eco-friendly version. “From the last 11 years, we are bringing eco-friendly Ganesha and I feel it makes lot of difference. When we started that time, people used to say it doesn’t look good, but I feel now people are used to that and people have started liking it. It looks really beautiful and is very beneficial for environment as well.”

Ganpati Bappa Morya #vivekoberoi #priyankaoberoi #ganpati #ganpatibappamorya #bollyholics__ A post shared by BOLLYHOLICS (@bollyholics__) on Aug 24, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

Here are some more actors and celebs welcoming Lord Ganesha.

Wishing everyone a happy Ganesh Chathurthi! #ganeshachaturthi #ganesha #ganeshutsav #ganapati #ganapatibappamorya #blessings A post shared by Aahana Kumra (@aahanakumra) on Aug 25, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

It was so nice to see u after so long @tiscaofficial !! Issi baat pe ganpati bappa morya!!! #mp #ganpati #bappa #blessing #blessed #friends A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

बाप्पा मोरया🙏🙏सोनाली बेंद्रे #ganpati #ganpatibappa #morya #festival #marathiviralstarss #virusmarathi A post shared by Marathi Viralstarss™® ✌ 🐦 (@viralstarss) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

Follow @htshowbiz for more