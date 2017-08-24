Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Sanjay Dutt, wife Maanyata pray for Bhoomi’s success. See pics

Actor Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanyata kickstarted their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Thursday by visiting Ganpati pandal in Lokhandwala. Dressed traditionally, the star couple were seen doing aarti and spent some time at the pandal. The two also posed for shutterbugs later.

Sanjay and Maanyata said that they sought Ganesha’s blessings for the actor’s comeback film, Bhoomi. Incidentally, Sanjay will be heard singing the Ganesh aarti in the film. He recorded the aarti last week.

#SanjayDutt and his wife #Manyanta dutt during on location shoot for the Ganesh arti Photo By Sanket Shinde A post shared by sanket shinde (@sanketfoto1983) on Aug 23, 2017 at 5:25am PDT

Speaking about the film, its director Omung Kumar earlier told IANS that the film will be a hit. He also revealed how the Ganesh aarti happened, “Basically it is for a scene in the film where Sanjay is performing a Ganesh aarti. It is an opening scene of the film and the same opening you see in the trailer as well. So when the idea came up that we should record, we all immediately said ‘yes’.”

He also said that Sanjay has done a good job of it. “It isn’t about singing... Even if Sanjay just recites it passionately, that’s enough. His voice echoes in your mind. I believe people will play this aarti for many years to come. It is going to be a big hit.”

Sanjay, when asked about the song, said: “If you have seen the trailer, it starts with ‘Jai Ganesh’. It is also a very important part in the film. We all sat down and decided that we should make a song which depicts this main part of the film. I learnt how to sing the song. I am not a singer... The song has to be sung very beautifully, so I am trying my best to sound better. I am a bit nervous, but let’s see.”

He also said he is happy to “sing a great song for ‘Bappa’”.

“We celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at my house... We worship him a lot, so I feel lucky that I have the chance to sing this song for him.”