Ganesh Visarjan 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Lalbaugcha Raja, is a vision in red

As India gets ready to bid adieu to Lord Ganesh on Ganesh Visarjan on Tuesday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was among the hordes to visit Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja. Accompanied by husband Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya was seen dressed in a red saree at the famous pandal on Monday evening.

The Bachchan family are devotess of Lord Ganesha and are always seen at Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi. While Amitabh Bachchan was photographed at the iconic pandal, Aishwarya and Abhishek made the visit last night. However, the couple’s fans sure missed daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who often accompanied her mother.

See Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pics at Lalbaugcha Raja here

Earlier, in August, the mother-daughter duo had visited yet another pandal in Mumbai to pray to Ganpati during Ganesh Chaturthi. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen twinning in pink ethnic ensembles on that day.

Dressed in red, the former Miss World had all eyes in her as she braved the massive crowds with her husband. Aishwarya had tied her hair in a low bun with a gajra and completed her look with a bindi and vermillion. The photos of Aishwarya and Abhishek soon went viral.

On the work front, Aishwarya has started work on her next, Fanney Khan, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. While there were reports that Abhishek and Aishwarya may star in a film together, Abhishek has said that it will not be the remake of Abhimaan that starred his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The actor added, “In between, there was some talk that a remake of the movie should be made with Aishwarya and I. But we both thought that it was such a good movie, so we shouldn’t make a remake. Certain films...you should just leave them alone, you can’t remake them. There is a magic about them that should be left. So as of now, nothing of that sort.”