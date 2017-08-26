Gangs of Wasseypur is not the longest movie. This British film is

We often crib about the length of Bollywood films - from three-hour Karan Johar movies to the five-hour Anurag Kashyap crime saga, Indians have an appetite for long films. We would like to believe that Indian films are the longest, but that’s not true! You will be surprised to know that a UK film (London EC1, 2015) holds the record for the lengthiest films across the world since 1991.

Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur (which was released in two parts in India but was one 5-hr-long film around the globe) comes on the second slot, even in India! Subal Soral’s Funusiin (2016) tops India list with 24-hour run time.

Globally, the German film Ember Glow (2015) ranks second with a reel time of 81 hours while the American film Fail (2016) ranks third with a run time of 78 hours.

However, when we look at the average length of films, India ranks on the top with two hours 11 minutes of average run time between 1991 and 2017. Interestingly, South Korea is a distant second with the average film’s length being one hour 41 minutes. Argentina is the last one on the list with the run time of one hour 28 minutes for an average film.

(Data: IMDB)

