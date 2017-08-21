Gauahar Khan to celebrate her birthday with fans

Gauahar Khan’s birthday celebrations this year will be unlike anything she has done before. Her birthday, on August 23, will be made memorable by her fans. The Begum Jaan actor’s fans are coming to visit her on the special day, from all over India, just to wish her and be with her.

A source says, “While her fans are planning an extravagant birthday party for her, she is going to make sure that their stay, food and travel in Mumbai is taken care of. Most of these fans are from Delhi, Chandigarh (Punjab), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and Pune (Maharastra) and they got in touch with Gauahar’s team, who made the arrangements.”

Talking about this gesture, Gauahar says, “It is the best thing in the world, where people can make efforts to show their love. It is not about flying in, but they are coming here with some special gifts which were given to them by people all over the world. It is a blessing.” This is the first time that her fans are coming to Mumbai to celebrate her birthday with her.

Gauahar feels taking care of them in the city is “the least” she can do for “all the love” she is receiving. “I wish I could do much more. Most of them are not even allowing me to take care of their travel, they are just so in love that they want to it all on their own. They are very self-sufficient. My fans usually send gifts to me from Pakistan, UK, and from all over India.”

Ask her about her birthday plans and she says, “I am not going to do much, because yesterday I lost someone in my family. I am recovering from that. It will be a sombre birthday otherwise, with a dinner or something like that, nothing major.”

