Munna Michael: Watch Tiger Shroff doing a Govinda in new song Ding dang

Tiger Shroff always tries to make sure everyone grooves with his moves! The Heropanti star is all set to surprise his fans with his dancing skills as a fresh song from his upcoming film Munna Michael.

A new song titled Ding Dang is out where he can be seen showing off his swag through his dancing skills. The song is a tribute to actor Jackie Shroff, Tiger’s father.

The teaser of the song was released a couple of days ago which has left his fans with high hopes.

In Munna Michael, Tiger Shroff plays Munna, an aspiring dancer, who idolises King of Pop Michael Jackson. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars in a negative role. He plays an event organiser.

The film is due to be released on July 7, 2017.