Gippy Grewal: On Baisakhi, wherever I am, I make sure I visit the gurudwara

It’s Baisakhi time, and singer- actor Gippy Grewal takes a trip down memory lane and recalls how he used to spend his day celebrating the festival. “We used to wake up early in the morning, go to the gurudwara, and get ready for Nagar Kirtan. Everyone would visit houses in the neighbourhood and kids would get money as a reward for singing religious songs,” recalls the actor.

Gippy also shares how he would make it a point that all his relatives listened to his songs.

Read more

“I used to collect at least Rs 400 to 500 every year on Baisakhi. I would sing prayers and make my relatives stand around me, and made sure that they praised my songs and later give me the reward also,” quips the actor, who has established himself as a singer in Punjabi as well as Hindi film industry.

On whether he still manages to take out time to go back home and spend the festival with his family, Gippy shares, “I make sure I go to the gurudwara wherever I am. Sometimes, my schedule gets very hectic and I might be away for work, but when I get a break, I definitely go back home. This year, if my schedule allows me, I will take a break and celebrate Baisakhi with my family.”

The actor’s film, Manjhe Bistre, releases on the Baisakhi weekend, and Gippy couldn’t be happier. He hopes that just like Bollywood, films in Punjabi industry should also release on festive weekends. “So far, the trend of releasing films on or around festivals has not started in Punjab, but I think it should happen. It is a big celebration in Punjab and even bigger, overseas. And sometimes, we also get a long weekend, which of course helps the film,” says Gippy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more