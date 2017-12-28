Gippy Grewal on failure of Lucknow Central: Even Akshay Kumar had 14 flops, but he’s still number 1

Singer-actor Gippy Grewal, who starred in the film Lucknow Central as Pali alongside Farhan Akhtar and Diana Penty, had high hopes from it, but it sank at the box-office. This, however, didn’t dishearten him. “Mujhe nahi lagta aisa kuchh hota hai. As I have said earlier also, my target is to do just one Bollywood film a year, because I have many Punjabi film commitments such as Carry On Jatta 2, so they will take up most of my time. I have always felt that every artist just needs to do his/her work with dedication. I have seen a lot of artists who have had a string of super flop films, but they were appreciated so much that they never had a shortage of work.”

He goes on to give the example of an actor who’s had the most consistent track record of hit films in the past few years. “Aap Akshay (Kumar) paaji ko lijiye. He had back-to-back 14 flops, but he’s still number 1 today. This proves that only your work needs to be good,” says Gippy.

While he’s yet to announce a new Bollywood project, he has his hands full with his music projects. He tells us, “I am writing Punjabi scripts for films which I want to direct in the future. I recently launched my own music company. I love working in this field. Meri jo investments bhi hain, main chahta hoon main isi entertainment field mein karoon.”

