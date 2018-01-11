Gippy Grewal on working in Subedar Joginder Singh’s biopic: Soldiers don’t get enough recognition

Singer-actor Gippy Grewal is working on his first biopic — a film based on the life of Subedar Joginder Singh, an Indian Army soldier who fought the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Singh was conferred with the Param Vir Chakra award for leading his troops till he got wounded and subsequently died in Chinese captivity.

When asked to share the toughest part of shooting for the film, Gippy says, “Sab kuchh hi tough tha! It’s a very different film. We have shot in the most extreme conditions. We first shot a portion of the film in Rajasthan, where the temperature rose considerably. We had recreated the Punjab of 1942 there, which was way before we got our Independence.”

“We then shot in Dras sector, which is the second coldest place on Earth, and the temperature can dip as low as minus 65. It was minus 30 when we started shooting, but we endured it all,” he reveals. Couldn’t the makers have recreated the conditions in another place, as many do when it comes to such films? “This is a biopic, so we can’t shoot in just any place and pass it off as the real one. It was a conscious decision to film in Dras,” says the actor, who was seen in the Farhan Akhtar starrer Lucknow Central (2017).

All praises for the Indian Army, which endures it all for the nation, Gippy has this to say , “Soldiers don’t get enough recognition for the kind of work they do. We made a behind-the-scenes video while the film’s shoot was on, and I have even said in it that this was the toughest film I have done [till now]. Life in Dras is tough. The facilities I got while I was there, maybe our soldiers don’t. We don’t realise what all our soldiers go through,” he shares.

