Golmaal Again crosses Rs 200 crore at the box office, becomes 2017’s second biggest, Rohit Shetty’s most successful film

Golmaal Again seems to be unstoppable at the box-office. The Ajay Devgn-starrer crossed the 200-crore mark at the Indian box-office on Sunday.

The movie earned another Rs 1.69 crore on Sunday to take its total past Rs. 200-crore mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news and tweeted, “And it’s a DOUBLE CENTURY... #GolmaalAgain crosses 200 cr... Remains STRONG in Weekend 4, despite new releases and reduced screen space/shows... [Week 4] Fri 62 lakhs, Sat 1.16 cr, Sun 1.69 cr. Total: 201.43 cr. India biz... BLOCKBUSTER! #GolmaalAgain200cr.”

And it’s a DOUBLE CENTURY... #GolmaalAgain crosses ₹ 200 cr... Remains STRONG in Weekend 4, despite new releases and reduced screen space/shows... [Week 4] Fri 62 lakhs, Sat 1.16 cr, Sun 1.69 cr. Total: ₹ 201.43 cr. India biz... BLOCKBUSTER! #GolmaalAgain200cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2017

The Ajay Devgn - Rohit Shetty combo has tasted success yet again... #GolmaalAgain is Ajay’s first ₹ 200 cr grosser and director Rohit’s second... #GolmaalAgain200cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2017

The film is now the second highest-grossing film of 2017 after Baahubali: The Conclusion, beating out Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2.

The Rohit Shetty-directed horror comedy film was released 3,500 screens in India and 732 screens in the international markets, where the film has grossed Rs. 46 crore.

Despite facing competition from Aamir Khan-Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar, the film managed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

The fourth installment in the Golmaal franchise also became Rohit Shetty’s highest-grossing movie till date.

Shahrukh Khan-starrer, Chennai Express held the record with a lifetime collection of Rs 227 crore.

