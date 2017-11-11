Golmaal Again set to enter Rs 200 crore club, emerges as 2017’s biggest Hindi hit

When Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty brought back the fourth iteration of their franchise, Golmaal, trade expected a hit. What they have got instead is the biggest Bollywood hit of the year, which has left other earners of 2017 far, far behind. To give you a sense of what this comedy has achieved, here is the film that managed to make it to the second top grosser of the year slot: Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 with Rs 138 crore in earnings.

On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “#GolmaalAgain continued its VICTORY MARCH in Week 3... All set to cross ₹ 200 cr in Week 4... [Week 3] Fri 2.04 cr, Sat 3.69 cr, Sun 4.85 cr, Mon 1.25 cr, Tue 1.02 cr, Wed 1.06 cr, Thu 1.11 cr. Total: ₹ 197.96 cr. India biz.”

#GolmaalAgain continued its VICTORY MARCH in Week 3... All set to cross ₹ 200 cr in Week 4... [Week 3] Fri 2.04 cr, Sat 3.69 cr, Sun 4.85 cr, Mon 1.25 cr, Tue 1.02 cr, Wed 1.06 cr, Thu 1.11 cr. Total: ₹ 197.96 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2017

The fact that it will enter Rs 200 crore club is a given now. Internationally, the film’s gross is Rs 300 crore. The rest of November doesn’t offer much in terms of competition. The next big release is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor that releases on December 1.

Meanwhile, Ittefaq starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra has continued to earn money. Adarsh tweeted, “#Ittefaq witnessed STEADY trending on weekdays... Concludes Week 1 on a RESPECTABLE note... Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 5.50 cr, Sun 6.50 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2 cr, Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.60 cr. Total: ₹ 23.65 cr. India biz.”

Golmaal Again stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Tabu.

Here are top 5 Bollywood hits of 2017 as per BO

Baahubali 2 (dubbed Hindi version): Rs 511.30

Golmaal Again: Rs 196.85

Judwaa 2: Rs 138 crore

Raees: Rs 137.51 crore

Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Rs 134.25 crore