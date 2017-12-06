 Great time for women in Bollywood, says Shraddha Kapoor | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Great time for women in Bollywood, says Shraddha Kapoor

On the work front, Shraddha will soon share screen space with Rajkummar Rao for an upcoming horror-comedy project.

bollywood Updated: Dec 06, 2017 19:11 IST
Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Haseena.

“This is a great time for women in Bollywood,” says Shraddha Kapoor as she graces the cover of a magazine.

Donning a Namrata Joshipura dark grey glittery dress, the Ok Jaanu star features on the December issue of Femina. The publication’s official Instagram page shared the cover with a caption that reads as, “Cover star @shraddhakapoor dishes on how she is actively working towards dismantling the myth that women actors cannot shape their destiny in the film industry in this fortnight’s FEMINA. Photographer: Abhay Singh Makeup artist: @shraddha.naik Hairstylist: @amitthakur_hair Stylist: @akshitas11 Trainee stylist: @khushi46. Outfit: @namratajoshipura.”

On the work front, the 30-year-old, on Wednesday announced, she will soon share screen space with Rajkummar Rao for an upcoming horror-comedy project.

“Very excited to share that I’ll be working with one of my favourite actors Rajkummar Rao and the hilarious director duo Raj and DK for a first-of-its-kind horror-comedy,” Shraddha tweeted.

