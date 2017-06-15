Guess who is Nawazuddin’s inspiration for his North Indian accent in Mom?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says that it was lyricist and actor, Piyush Mishra who helped him get the North Indian accent in Mom right.bollywood Updated: Jun 15, 2017 15:12 IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known to get extremely involved with the roles he plays. So when he had to play a character with a North Indian accent in his next film, Mom, the actor decided to take help from his friend and actor and lyricist, Piyush Mishra.
Nawazuddin who went to National School of Drama was junior to Piyush who also studied there. Nawaz has been a fan of Piyush since then and decided that he would be the best person to help him grasp the right accent.
Nawaz says, “When I was shooting for the movie in Delhi on the 1st day, after I was done with the make up and was getting ready for the shot, I suddenly thought about Piyush Mishra. I knew my character had to have a heavy North Indian accent so I thought I could imitate him to see if it works. Surprisingly, when I started imitating him, it went well with the look and the character. I know him in real life and meet him often as he was my senior in NSD. I have also worked with him in Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) so I have observed him. He is multi-talented and inspires me a lot as an actor. In fact, we would all copy him even when I was in NSD.”
