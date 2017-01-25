Gurmeet Choudhary visits CISF Headquarters to meet jawans

Gurmeet Choudhary recently visited the CISF Headquarters in Mumbai to spend time with the jawans and also interacted with them.

The talented actor who hails from an army background discussed about how an actor’s life is way too different from the disciplined one of the jawans, and how they always feel protected in their presence. He also spoke about women safety. In fact, a few jawans also shared poems with Gurmeet and sung songs.

Read more

Also, a group of women performed martial arts in front of Gurmeet and also taught him some defence moves. Later, men commandos also performed Krav Maga (a martial art form) as the actor joined them.

The actor also shook a leg with the women in uniform on his famous romantic numbers including Khamoshiyan and Tu Har Lamha.

Invest in yourself . Grow n become better than who u were yesterday!!👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻 A photo posted by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:35pm PST

The actor was last seen in the film Wajah Tum Ho co-starring Sana Khan and Sharman Joshi.