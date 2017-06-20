Guy In The Sky can start a political debate: Bikas Mishra

Indian filmmakers are turning to the internet for the release of their films. Director Bikas Mishra, whose debut feature Chauranga, was critically acclaimed, has released his new film, Guy In The Sky, on Hotstar.

The film is a political satire featuring a young couple who fight over their social media pictures and profiles. Things turn worse when their like and dislike for a particular political leader become a bone of contention between them.

Bikas Mishra said, “The current political climate is ripe for a comic satire but thanks to the oppressive censor regime, it’s next to impossible to make a movie about the subject. Thankfully, the web is still largely an open space. I used this opportunity to tell a story about a powerful political leader who is either loved or hated by people.”

Guy In The Sky stars Tannishtha Chatterjee, Maanvi Gagroo and Sunny Hinduja in pivotal roles.

Tannishtha said, “It shows a farcical debate which is the current scenario of the country, but does not take any sides.”

“The film serves as a mirror to our social media existence. All of us have a side of us we choose to reveal or hide on our respective social media platforms. Words like ‘bhakt’ and ‘sickular’ have come about because of the internet. So this play essentially unveils the idiocy of the ‘bhakts’ and the ‘hypocrisy’ of the ‘sickulars’,” said Maanvi Gagroo.

A spin-off of Jnanpith award winner Kannada playwright C S Kambar’s 1983 play Harakeya Kuri, Guy In The Sky seems a bold take on the current political situation.