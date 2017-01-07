Haasil to Piku: Is Irrfan Khan India’s most talented actor?

He rewrote the rules in Bollywood and showed us how the ability to act matters more than traditional ‘good looks’. Irrfan Khan, one of the most consummate actors in the industry, made it to Hollywood films much before the celebrated debuts of Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. Indeed, at 50, he is a versatile actor who has more than films to his credit.

The National-award-winning actor was honoured with Padma Shri in 2011.

Read more

More than the Rs 100, 200 or 300-crore the Khans boast of making in Bollywood, Irrfan toppled them with an unheard of Rs 6000 crores with Jurassic World in global box office collection. His latest Hollywood flick Inferno did not make it big at the box offices but certainly got the actor all the accolades.

Be it the baaghi Paan Singh Tomar or Miyan in Maqbool, Irrfan has always ensured his characters are realistic and explore human psyches.

1. Salaam Bombay (1988)



Irrfan tasted international success with this film directed by Mira Nair. Salaam Bombay was India’s second film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

2. Chanakya (1992)



Irrfan played senapati Bhadrashaal in this historical drama written and directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The TV series remains one of his best performances.

3. Chandrakanta (1994)



Irrfan bagged a major role in the TV series based on Nirja Guleri’s novel. He played twin brothers Badrinath and Somnath in the fantasy series.

4. Warrior (2001)



Warrior is a simple but beautiful film where Irrfan Khan played a role of Lafcadia a warrior in feudal Rajasthan who attempts to give up his sword. .

5. Haasil (2002)



His transformation from a friend, philosopher, and guide to a murderer, abductor, and an unpredictable ticking time bomb is very exciting in the movie. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film marked Irrfan’s first recognition in mainstream cinema. He bagged the Filmfare award for Best actor in a negative role for his portrayal of Ranvijay Singh.

6. Maqbool (2003)



Irrfan donned the perfect look to essay the role of the right hand of Mumbai’s biggest mafia. Playing the title role, Irrfan’s look only complimented his impeccable acting skills in this movie directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

7. Life in a Metro (2006)



Irrfan played a 35-year-old man seeking a bride through matrimonial sites and familial connections. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film was one of his most critically acclaimed works.

8. Yeh Saali Zindagi (2010)



Irrfan’s narration was as engrossing as his acting in this film directed by Sudhir Mishra. His conversations with Saurabh Shukla was one of the highlights of this film. Yeh Saali Zindagi featured Aditi Rao Hydari and Chitrangada Singh in lead roles.

9. Paan Singh Tomar (2012)



Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia,the film got Irrfan his first National Award for best actor. He essayed the titular role of Pan Singh, an athlete turned dacoit.

10. Life of Pi (2012)



The best word that describes Irrfan Khan’s performance in Life of Pi is sublime. He makes most of the 10-15 minutes that he had in the film so much so that there was a serious talk of him getting nominated for Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

11. Saheb Biwi Gangster Returns (2013)



Irrfan played the antagonist in this sequel to Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. The sequel did not work at the box office but his performance was engrossing and attracted rave reviews.

12. Lunch Box (2013)



Lunch Box had Irrfan play the role of a retired man who was older than his real age subtlety and about his silence romantic relationship. The film won the Critics Week Viewers Choice Award also known as Grand Rail d’Or at 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

13. Qissa (2014)



Qissa the film was set in the 1947’s partition backdrop where Irrfan played the role of Sikh man Umber Singh. He was shown as a stubborn Punjabi man who wants his son to carry his legacy of strong hunter ahead. Irrfan carried the role with authenticity.

14. Piku (2015)



The actor best known for intense roles, was seen in a light film with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. He added a different layer to the film - a subtle, understated romance that is so rare in Bollywood.

15. Madaari (2016)



Nishikant Kamat’s Madaari was one of the best thrillers that Bollywood saw in 2016. Irrfan played the father of a young kid who killed in an accident and plans to take his revenge on the corrupt government officials.

Follow @htshowbiz for more