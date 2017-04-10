 Half Girlfriend might start debate on knowing one’s language: Arjun Kapoor | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 10, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Half Girlfriend might start debate on knowing one’s language: Arjun Kapoor

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Ka[poor and Shradha Kapoor will release on May 19.

bollywood Updated: Apr 10, 2017 16:42 IST
IANS
Half Girlfriend

Arjun Kapoor in a still from Half Girlfriend.

Arjun Kapoor says after his upcoming film Half Girlfriend, based on an eponymous novel, people might start debating on the importance of knowing one’s native language over English.

The actor who was present at the trailer launch of the film with director Mohit Suri, writer Chetan Bhagat and co-star Shraddha Kapoor, said, “Since the character goes through the trouble of speaking in English language, I think after watching the film, people will start talking about the importance of knowing one’s native language over English.”

Read more

“In our country, no matter how intelligent you are, if your English language is not fluent, people look down upon you. It is a shame.”

He added: “Knowing English is good, but why do we feel embarrassed to speak in our native language? Why do people start judging you based on that?”

The novel divulges the sentiments and linguistic struggles of a backward rural Bhojpuri-laced Hindi-speaking boy from Bihar as he enrols himself at an English-medium college and falls in love with a “high class English-speaking rich Delhi girl”.

Sharing his experience on this, Bhagat said, “During the launch of the book ‘Half Girlfriend’ I did a survey and while I asked a girl if she would make a boy her boyfriend if he does not know English, she replied, ‘No way, never’. In a country like India, I felt very strange and at times guilty, as an English language writer.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film Half Girlfriend will release on May 19.

tags

more from bollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you