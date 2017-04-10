 Half Girlfriend: People don’t want to marry these days, says Shraddha Kapoor | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 10, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Half Girlfriend: People don’t want to marry these days, says Shraddha Kapoor

Half Girlfriend is a film based on an eponymous novel by writer Chetan Bhagat, who had once explained that the term is for a phenomenon where boys and girls are not clear about their relationship status with each other.

bollywood Updated: Apr 10, 2017 15:46 IST
IANS
Half Girlfriend

Shraddha Kapoor is playing Riya Somani in Half Girlfriend.

Shraddha Kapoor, who is playing the lead role in Mohit Suris upcoming film Half Girlfriend, says these days while parents are quite open about the idea of love marriages and live-in relationships, there are many youngsters who are commitment-phobic.

Half Girlfriend is a film based on an eponymous novel by writer Chetan Bhagat, who had once explained that the term is for a phenomenon where boys and girls are not clear about their relationship status with each other.

Read more

Asked about her opinion on becoming a ‘half girlfriend’, Shraddha said here on Monday, “Well, there are relationships in all our lives that you cannot name. Like in this film, I also believe there are relationships we have sometimes in life, where you have someone who is more than just a friend but not exactly a boyfriend... It’s somewhere in the middle.”

“I have seen many of my friends who do not want to fully commit in a relationship. At times do not want to settle down... As in, marry the person. On the other hand, our earlier generation -- our parents -- are becoming more accepting towards respecting our choice, even if it is a live-in relation, keeping our happiness in mind. I talk to my parents about it openly,” she added.

Shraddha spoke at the trailer launch of the film, which also features Arjun Kapoor and is directed by Mohit Suri.

Known for her singing skills and asked if she has crooned any track for Half Girlfriend, Shraddha said, “No, but I played basketball. That’s a new experience that I enjoyed during the shooting.”

The film is releasing on May 19.

tags

more from bollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you