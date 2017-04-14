Half Girlfriend’s Baarish: Jubin Nautiyal says he’s shocked his version was chucked out

The first song of Shraddha and Arjun Kapoor’s film Half Girlfriend, Baarish, was released on Tuesday, and it has already touched an impressive 11 million views on YouTube. However, the song’s staring at a controversy which threatens to dilute the celebrations: Singer Jubin Nautiyal has said that he recorded for the song and is shocked to see that his version was “chucked out”.

Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in a still from Baarish.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song has been penned by Arafat Mehmood and Tanishk.

A report in Spotboye claimed that right before the release of the song, Nautiyal met director Mohit Suri and was shocked when Suri informed Jubin that he had been replaced and the song would now be sung by Ash King.

Reacting to the development, music composer Tanishk Bagchi told the tabloid, ““We had tried many singers for the song, but found Ash’s voice complete for the character.”

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the report.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat, Half Girlfriend is directed by Mohit Suri and is slated to release on 19 May.

Follow @htshowbiz for more