 Half Girlfriend’s Baarish: Jubin Nautiyal says he’s shocked his version was chucked out | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Half Girlfriend’s Baarish: Jubin Nautiyal says he’s shocked his version was chucked out

Half Girlfriend’s first song Baarish, which released on 11 April, is rising on popularity charts. However, singer Jubin Nautiyal has struck a discordant note, saying he’s shocked that his version of the song was not used in the final.

bollywood Updated: Apr 14, 2017 16:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Jubin Nautiyal

Jubin has sung popular songs such as Tere Liye (Fitoor, 2016) Dhal Jaun Main (Rustom, 2016) among others.

The first song of Shraddha and Arjun Kapoor’s film Half Girlfriend, Baarish, was released on Tuesday, and it has already touched an impressive 11 million views on YouTube. However, the song’s staring at a controversy which threatens to dilute the celebrations: Singer Jubin Nautiyal has said that he recorded for the song and is shocked to see that his version was “chucked out”.

Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in a still from Baarish.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song has been penned by Arafat Mehmood and Tanishk.

A report in Spotboye claimed that right before the release of the song, Nautiyal met director Mohit Suri and was shocked when Suri informed Jubin that he had been replaced and the song would now be sung by Ash King.

Reacting to the development, music composer Tanishk Bagchi told the tabloid, ““We had tried many singers for the song, but found Ash’s voice complete for the character.”

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the report.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat, Half Girlfriend is directed by Mohit Suri and is slated to release on 19 May.

Recommended for you