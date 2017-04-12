Half Girlfriend song: Shraddha and Arjun Kapoor’s Baarish will make you miss college

The first song of Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Half Girlfriend, Baarish, is out and is sure to take you back to your college romance days. The song shows the lead actors romancing the rains in the backdrop of St Stephen’s College in Delhi University.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song has been penned by Arafat Mehmood and Tanishk. The dreamy melody has Shraddha (as Riya) dancing in the rain while Arjun (playing Madhav) has his eyes stuck on her. The song shows Riya and Madhav’s distinct worlds and also has glimpses of them playing basketball together. Ash King and Shashaa Tirupati have lent their voices for the song.

The trailer of the film was released on Monday and has received a phenomenal response as it trended across various social media platforms and has crossed over 13 million views on YouTube alone. A cinematic adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name, Half Girlfriend is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of the year and with the incredible response it has been receiving, the film seems to be living up to its expectations.

Watch the song here:

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat, Half Girlfriend is directed by Mohit Suri and is slated to release on 19 May.

