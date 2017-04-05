Half Girlfriend? What does it mean? Madhav Jha aka Arjun Kapoor asks

Days after revealing the first poster of their film, the makers of Half girlfriend unveiled the first video introducing the lead character of Madhav Jha, played by Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor on the poster of Half Girlfriend.

Starring Shraddha Kapoor also in the lead role, Half Girlfriend is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s best-seller by the same name.

Arjun, who plays a Bihari in the film, is seen reading excerpts from the book. Once he is done reading, he asks, “Par ek baat batao, ye Half Girlfriend hota kya hai?”

It was earlier reported that Arjun went to stay in Bihar for over 10 days before shooting began for the film. Just so that he could get the dialect and mannerisms right, he interacted with the locals. Not just that, he even hired a language coach to help him with the diction and to understand how someone from Bihar, who is not very fluent in English, would speak it.

Unfortunately, none of the efforts seem to have worked - Arjun’s “Bihari” accent is pretty bad in the 42-second-long video.

Half Girlfriend is directed by Mohit Suri and is slated to release on May 19, 2017.

