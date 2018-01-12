 Hansal Mehta to speak at Harvard Business School | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Hansal Mehta to speak at Harvard Business School

The 15th edition of the two-day conference will be held from February 10-11 in Boston.

bollywood Updated: Jan 12, 2018 12:38 IST
IANS
Hansal Mehta tweeted about his upcoming lecture at Harvard.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta will be speaking at the Harvard Business School in the US. “I am honoured to be speaking at Harvard Business School for the India Conference 2018 among some very illustrious speakers,” Mehta tweeted on Friday.

The 15th edition of the two-day conference will be held from February 10-11 in Boston.

Apart from Mehta, actor-politician Kamal Haasan among many other celebrated names will be a part of the conference. The India Conference is a student-led conferences focusing on India in the US. It is organised by the graduate students of Harvard University and is held at the Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School campuses.

