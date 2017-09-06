 Happy 68th Birthday Rakesh Roshan: Check out these 10 pictures of the Roshan family | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Happy 68th Birthday Rakesh Roshan: Check out these 10 pictures of the Roshan family

Director Rakesh Roshan has been in the Hindi film industry for over 47 years now. And, he has effortlessly handled all roles- be it producing, acting or directing! He celebrates his 68th birthday today.

bollywood Updated: Sep 06, 2017 15:19 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rakesh Roshan started his career as an actor in the film Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani (1970)
Rakesh Roshan is the epitome of a hard working man- be it acting in films such as Khoobsurat (1980), Khatta Meetha (1978) and Kaamchor (1982), or directing hits such as Karan Arjun (1995), Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006).

Rakesh’s father Roshan, was a Bollywood music director. His younger brother Rajesh Roshan is a music composer. So far, he has composed music for films such as Kaabil (2017) and Julie (1975).

He has been married to Pinky Roshan for 46 years now. He has a daughter named Sunaina, who is married to businessman Mohan Nagar. Sunaina has also been a co-producer for few of the Roshans’ films. While his son Hrithik, needs absolutely no introduction- he is one of the biggest stars in the country. His Greek- god looks and his dancing skills being one of his biggest assets!

Rakesh is a doting family-man. When we asked him that what’s the best gift his family has given him till date, he replied, “They give me a gift everyday- and that is by being honest to themselves and towards their work.” He also doesn’t have any special birthday plans. “It will be just a small family get together, that’s it.”

Celebrating his 68th birthday today, take a look at some of the most adorable pics of Rakesh with his family:

Wishing Actor and Director #RakeshRoshan a very Happy Birthday

A post shared by Vinod Trikha (@vinodtrikha) on

#RarePic of #RakeshRoshan with brother #RajeshRoshan and son #HrithikRoshan

A post shared by FilmiGaane (@filmigaane) on

#hritikroshan#rakeshroshan with his sister

A post shared by Kapilian arpit (@feel_chocolatey) on

Another old pic for #hrithikroshan and baba #rakeshroshan #hrithikroshan #Hrithik #rakes #bollywood #old

A post shared by News Hrithik (@news_hrithik) on

#HrithikRoshan shares a heartfelt post as father #RakeshRoshan completes 50 years in film industry

A post shared by Ameenu Akshay420 (@ameenushehu) on

3 generation together #hritikrosan #hrithikroshanfanclub #rakeshroshan #hritikroshansons #allaboutbollywood

A post shared by Bollywood Lifz (@lifesbollywood) on

#rakeshroshan

A post shared by S . Kuwait (@bollywood.q80) on

#hrithikroshan #rakeshroshan

A post shared by S . Kuwait (@bollywood.q80) on

Follow @htshowbiz for more

