Happy birthday Bappi Lahiri: A playlist of his 10 most popular songs

Can you believe musician Bappi Lahiri turns 65 on Monday? The veteran singer-composer, who has given music to more than 650 films in an over four decade-long career, has lent his voice for two generations of actors in Bollywood and continues to woo fans with his foot-tapping music.

Bappi Da, as he is fondly called, has sung songs for Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, Dev and Sunil Anand, Dharmendra and his sons Sunny Deol, Sunil Dutt and his son Sanjay Dutt. After Dharmendra and Sunny Deol, he now wants to sing for Karan Deol. “I am even ready to sing for Sunny’s son Karan Deol,” he had told IANS recently.

Born in a family passionate about music, Bengali singer Aparesh Lahiri was his dad and musician-singer Bansari Lahiri was his mom. He began playing tabla at the age of three and he first composed music for a Bengali film, Daadu (1972). His first Hindi film was Nanha Shikari (1973), but the film that established him in Bollywood was Tahir Husain’s Zakhmee (1975). He did playback and composed music for the film.

He was the pioneer of disco beats in India and his refreshing, vibrant, and rhythmic music had the entire nation dancing for decades. Bappi Da is widely known as the “Disco King” in India, even today. Here’s a look at his most popular numbers:

Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re

Saaheb (1999)





I Am A Disco Dancer

Disco Dancer (1982)

Aaj Rapat Jaayein

Namak Halaal (1982)

Raat Baaqi

Namak Halaal (1982)

Dede Pyaar De

Sharaabi (1984)

Dhoop Mein Nikla Na Karo

Geraftaar (1985)

Gutur Gutur

Dalaal (1993)

Tamma Tamma

Thanedar (1990) and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya (2017)

Law Lag Gaye

Jolly LLB (2013)

Ooh La La

The Dirty Picture (2011)

