Happy birthday Deepika Padukone: 7 of her most hilarious scenes

Deepika Padukone’s been in Bollywood for 10 years now, and is one of the few heroines in the industry who’ve successfully come out of the shadows of bigger superstars she debuted and worked with early in her career. When she was launched opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om (2007), she was taken as just another pretty face by many, including film critics.

But, she started to make her presence felt with every new project. Now, on her 31st birthday, we list funny scenes from her films through which she established herself as a dependable comic actor.

Film: Om Shanti Om

Year: 2007

Film: Love Aaj Kal

Year: 2009

Film: Housefull

Year: 2010

Film: Cocktail

Year: 2012

Film: Chennai Express

Year: 2013

Film: Happy New Year

Year: 2014