 Happy birthday Deepika Padukone: 7 of her most hilarious scenes | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 05, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Happy birthday Deepika Padukone: 7 of her most hilarious scenes

bollywood Updated: Jan 05, 2017 07:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Deepika Padukone will soon debut in Hollywood with xXx: Return Of Xander Cage.

Deepika Padukone’s been in Bollywood for 10 years now, and is one of the few heroines in the industry who’ve successfully come out of the shadows of bigger superstars she debuted and worked with early in her career. When she was launched opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om (2007), she was taken as just another pretty face by many, including film critics.

But, she started to make her presence felt with every new project. Now, on her 31st birthday, we list funny scenes from her films through which she established herself as a dependable comic actor.

Film: Om Shanti Om
Year: 2007

Film: Love Aaj Kal
Year: 2009

Film: Housefull
Year: 2010

Film: Cocktail
Year: 2012

Film: Chennai Express
Year: 2013

Film: Chennai Express
Year: 2013

Film: Happy New Year
Year: 2014

tags

more from bollywood

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<