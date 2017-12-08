Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Check out these 10 straight-from-the-heart quotes by the He-Man

There are a lot of actors who earn tags based on the roles they are best known for- be it romance, comedy or action. When it comes to Dharmendra, he’s the original He-Man of the Hindi film industry, who was known as much for his action scenes as his macho mannerisms.

He turns 82 today, but his charisma and honesty are still enough to win over his fans again and again - and make some more in the process.

His action star image was created when he appeared in his first such role in Phool Aur Pathhar (1966). After that, he went on to act in films of varied genres-even making people laugh with films such as Chupke Chupke (1975) and Sholay (1975), throwing the pre-conceived ‘tough guy’ image out of the window.

He has always spoken his heart out in his interviews, proving that he’s not one to mince any words.

Here are 10 such quotes by him, on topics ranging right from being the first bare-chested man on the silver screen in India, to why he doesn’t want to write any biography.

#dharmendra #dilipkumar #goodmorningpost #happiness #ppdkp #ypd3 #race3 #sunnydeol #bobbydeol A post shared by Deol ⭕ (@deecompany) on Dec 5, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

“I was the biggest boozer in Bollywood. But one day, on a flight to LA, I said, ‘Enough is Enough’. If I could survive the long flight without a drink, I could stay without touching booze later on in life.”

“Today everything depends on marketing. Promoting a film has become essential. My home production Apne was a good film. I don’t think any sports film was better than that. Shah Rukh Khan told me Apne didn’t do too well because we didn’t promote it. I cannot do these promotional exercises. I hate praising myself and never like boasting about my work.”

#Flashback with #Dharmendra A post shared by Raj Sharma (@rajsharma925) on Dec 4, 2017 at 8:53am PST

“All I had asked God for was a Fiat car; he has given me so much. There are times when I dig out old photographs of mine before I became an actor and tell that Dharmendra, ‘Yaar dekh, tu wakai actor ban gaya hai.’”

“I am a shy person and I actually get embarrassed when people compliment me for my looks. But when I think about it later, I feel good.”

“We have always been very private about our family. I don’t celebrate my birthday after I lost my mother. Overall, we have always kept a low profile in the media. During our time, movies were about show business but today, it has become a show-off business. You have to blow your own trumpet.”

“I had done a shirtless scene in Phool Aur Patthar and forgotten about it. Somebody found out that I was the first to go bare-chested on screen. But at that time I remember it evoked a ‘hawww...’ kind of response. Then there was Dharam Veer where I was bare-chested and also wore shorts. People started calling me He-Man and Garam Dharam after that. When Salman was doing Veer, he came to me and said ‘Paaji I want to have thighs like yours.’ I told him yeh mere maa-baap aur kudrat ke den hai and I have taken care of it.”

Lovely pic ❤️ 💚#Dharmendra #Hema A post shared by Raj Sharma (@rajsharma925) on Nov 24, 2017 at 11:43pm PST

“This industry has become a ‘sabzi mandi’ today where you sell, buy and bargain for vegetables. The actors today are dancing and singing for money, go anywhere where money is, get involved in oil massages (pun intended). All for money. Money has everything now.”

“I can say that I never knew how you should take the film awards. I never had that shrewd, cunning brain to get it. I don’t want it and I am not interested in that! If your film is a hit, people, fans love you, that should be your award.

At least it is like that for me.”

“It (my biography) may be interesting to the readers. But my life is not for public display. I’ve to safeguard the feelings of all those who love me.I am happy living my life rather than re-living it in writing.”

“I must frankly tell you and I also know that you know me as an actor, who has never considered himself to be a great actor. I have only done what I can do to the best of my ability and I am very lucky to have been recognised for my work.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more