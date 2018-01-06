Happy Birthday Diljit Dosanjh! From thirsting for Kylie Jenner to flirting with Gal Gadot, his best social media moments

Diljit Dosanjh has made quite the name for himself in the movie industry. Transitioning from a hugely successful music career to delivering committed performances in both Punjabi and Hindi movies, Diljit has amassed a legion of fans. But there’s one talent of his that hasn’t really been applauded: His social media game. On Diljit’s 33rd birthday, we’re going to take a look at some of his most legendary moments on social media.

His celebrity crush on Kylie Jenner is no secret. From commenting and liking the Kardashian family member’s posts on Instagram, to inviting her to star in one of his music videos, Diljit’s love runs deep. “I am a big fan of Kylie Jenner. I have been following her (on Instagram) for the last two years,” he told Hindustan Times.

Dosanjh’s obsession with the young Kardashian, Kylie Jenner started with his comments on Kim Kardashian’s live Instagram feed. He commented, “Oh Ki haal aa (How are you?)” and “Kylie Kithe aa? (Where is Kylie?)” in Punjabi.

In response to Kylie’s cozy and intimate Instagram post with boyfriend Tyga, he commented “Fittey Muh .. (What nonsense)”.

Oh Tera Bhala Ho Je🤣🤣 Ah Kiney Bana Ti😂🤣🤣👏👏 #HatdiNiTu pic.twitter.com/VEIBYAZEcH — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 5, 2017

Diljit even admitted that his song Do You Know was ‘openly’ about Kylie when a fan asked him about it. He also tweeted an invitation for Kylie to appear in a video with him.

Secretly ni Veere openly 😂 https://t.co/TEUi2o4DaJ — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 26, 2016

@KylieJenner kithey an Ni Kudey.. aa ja Video Karna Ek 😎 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 24, 2016

When rumours of Kylie’s pregnancy began doing the rounds towards the end of 2017, everyone’s thoughts immediately turned to Diljit. Would he be OK? How is the news treating him? Turns out they didn’t have to wait too long for a response. “Main theek an,” he wrote. He’s OK.

Main theek theek an.. Theek an Mai.. 🤣👍 https://t.co/VUiThcflFz — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 23, 2017

Following the pregnancy rumours - which have still not been confirmed - Diljit began dropping hints about writing a new song for Kylie. He said it would be out in January.

Karna hee Pena 🤣 https://t.co/RpsjOCX5Jw — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 23, 2017

Tere Mere Charche Ne Aam Baliye ... Keh Leyn de jo Dunia Ne Kehna🤣 🚨Akhar Tu Jatt Da Phela Pyar an.. Inspired From Fateh Singh😎 #JnJ1 pic.twitter.com/wndUG6Btwj — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 12, 2017

The Udta Punjab star is more than aware of his comments and the media attention they receive, so he goes along with the joke. “I love her very much. Now, more than loving her, what makes me happy is how much people are interested in my comments. I never leave any chance to comment. But she hasn’t replied yet, may be soon. Also, I comment in Punjabi, so that she doesn’t reply. My people should have fun that’s it,” he told PTI.

Most recently, he switched focus from Kylie to Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. He commented that Gal looked like a Punjabi girl (“Kudi Punjabn lagdi ah”) and then, when everyone noticed, he said that Kylie’s angry at him for moving on.

