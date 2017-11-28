Happy Birthday Esha Gupta: Here’s how the actor set Instagram on fire with her pictures
As the actor turns 32 today, we take a look at Esha Gupta’s photos on social media that kept her in the news this year.bollywood Updated: Nov 28, 2017 17:45 IST
Model-turned-actor Esha Gupta started her journey in Bollywood opposite Emraan Hashmi in Jannat 2 (2012). She followed it up with films such as Raaz 3D (2012), Chakravyuh (2012), Rustom (2016) and Baadshaho. Along with receiving appreciation for acting skills, the actor was also praised for her fit and toned body. Her jaw-dropping photos on social media made headlines. Esha’s fans feel that she has a striking resemblance to Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.
Like many of her contemporaries, Esha was also often trolled for her bold avatar. But she handled her trolls well. “What bothers me is why are people more concerned about my pictures and not what is happening around the world. There is a lot happening in the world and one needs to speak up,” she was quoted as saying. Esha also admitted that she faced racism for her dusky complexion. “I am proud of the way I look. In Europe, brown skin is celebrated. In India, I have to face discrimination for my complexion. I am considered kaali and there are people who refer to my skin colour as kaala. It’s sheer hypocrisy...,” the former beauty queen told an entertainment daily.
Esha not only made a point but also made sure that everyone sits up and take notice. As the actor turns 32 today, we take a look at some of her most talked about photos.
Follow @htshowbiz for more