Happy Birthday Esha Gupta: Here’s how the actor set Instagram on fire with her pictures

Model-turned-actor Esha Gupta started her journey in Bollywood opposite Emraan Hashmi in Jannat 2 (2012). She followed it up with films such as Raaz 3D (2012), Chakravyuh (2012), Rustom (2016) and Baadshaho. Along with receiving appreciation for acting skills, the actor was also praised for her fit and toned body. Her jaw-dropping photos on social media made headlines. Esha’s fans feel that she has a striking resemblance to Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

Like many of her contemporaries, Esha was also often trolled for her bold avatar. But she handled her trolls well. “What bothers me is why are people more concerned about my pictures and not what is happening around the world. There is a lot happening in the world and one needs to speak up,” she was quoted as saying. Esha also admitted that she faced racism for her dusky complexion. “I am proud of the way I look. In Europe, brown skin is celebrated. In India, I have to face discrimination for my complexion. I am considered kaali and there are people who refer to my skin colour as kaala. It’s sheer hypocrisy...,” the former beauty queen told an entertainment daily.

Esha not only made a point but also made sure that everyone sits up and take notice. As the actor turns 32 today, we take a look at some of her most talked about photos.

All eyes on you A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:47am PDT

All eyes on you A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

📸 @taras84 A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

#vogue 📸 @taras84 A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Oct 6, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

Sitting here watching you #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:49pm PST

"Here’s looking at you kid" #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

After women, flowers are the most divine creations- Christian Dior #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 18, 2017 at 1:48am PST

Above n beyond #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:02pm PST

🕊 #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 21, 2017 at 9:19pm PST

Waking up to Monday 👸🏽 A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 26, 2017 at 8:45pm PST

