Happy birthday Govinda: The ultimate playlist of Chi Chi’s hit songs

Bollywood actor Govinda turns 53 on Wednesday. He ruled box office in the 90s and early 2000s and was one of the most popular actors of the time. Be it kids, women or the elderly, he amused one and all with his comic timing and colourful antics.

Govinda began his career with Ilzaam (1986) and with his first film as the lead hero in Tan Badan (1986), he established himself as a star. He featured in a number of films ranging from family drama to psychological thrillers.

With films like Awaargi (1990), Achanak (1998) and Shikari (2000), Govinda proved his versatality as an actor, essaying characters with grey shades. However, his claim to fame remains the typical Bollywood masala film where he donned flower-printed shirts and jazzy trousers in the 90s. His songs from the era are often played in dance parties even now and make the public groove to his tunes. He made cheap and ‘chichora’ songs cool and guys aspired to be like him while girls wanted a man as funny as him in their lives!

Here’s a playlist of 25 most popular Govinda songs:

And when he made a comeback in Saif Ali Khan-starrer Happy Ending (2014), he redefined the new age party scene with this song:

And here is a sweet romantic song as a bonus:

