Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: 20 pics to prove that his life’s best role is being dad to his sons

As hard as it might be to believe, Hrithik Roshan does indeed turn 44 years old on Wednesday. While 2017 may not have been the best year in the star’s personal life, his professional life almost made up for it with a box office hit like Kaabil.

The controversy with Kangana Ranaut took up a major part of the actor’s year and while it will be the reason he might remember it for, it wasn’t all that happened. Hrithik enjoyed a pleasant time with family in 2017. He celebrated his mother’s birthday with songs, praised his dad on social media and clicked a tonne of pictures with his two adorable sons, Hrehaan (11) and Hridaan (9).

Hrithik and ex wife Susanne had the most amicable divorce one could hope for, following which, they still meet at parties and spend time together with their sons. However, his alone time with the boys always spells fun.

They are either holidaying in the snowy mountains or enjoying a sunny day on a yacht. “Hrehaan is like his father. He is extremely intelligent and superb in calculations. He is a very quiet boy, but is inquisitive about things around him. Hridaan is just like me. He is a very happy-go-lucky, fun child and doesn’t complain about anything. He is always smiling and is a complete rock star,” Sussanne had earlier said about her sons.

On his birthday, we bring you 20 pictures of the actor with his sons. Celebrate it like he would: with his family.

Follow @htshowbiz for more