Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan: Challenging looks the actor pulled off with ease

Ever since Hrithik Roshan made his acting debut in his father Rakesh Roshan’s directorial venture, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai (2000), he became an instant hit with the audience. With a crazy female fan following, and films that proved his acting prowess, Hrithik is a sought-after name in Bollywood.

As the actor turns 44, we take a look at his filmography. Check out some of the epic roles he has played on-screen, and the various looks he donned for his characters.

Koi Mil Gaya (2003)

Playing a mentally-challenged boy who had sensibilities of an 11-year-old, Hrithik [Rohit Mehra] won hearts with this role. Right from his physique to his childlike conduct, dialogues and the way he cried each time he found himself helpless, Hrithik’s performance was incredibly convincing.

Lakshya (2004)

The war drama showed Hrithik playing the role of Lieutenant Karan Shergill. From a young guy, who lacked direction in life, Hrithik’s journey to becoming an army officer totally swayed his female fans. His tough built suited the character and complemented his acting.

Krrish (2006)

Taking the story of Koi... Mil Gaya forward, Hrithik was seen as Rohit Mehra’s son, a young lad in a ragged avatar. His rural upbringing and the fact that he has been naive to the modern ways of the world reflected in his style of dressing, his hairstyle or how he got excited meeting some people.

Dhoom 2 (2006)

With looks to die for, Hrithik played a tech-savvy professional thief in Dhoom 2. His character was passionate about stealing rare and valuable collectibles using custom-made gadgets. What remained the high point in the film was his disguised characters — a Queen, a statue, an old worker and a dwarf — Hrithik donned all these avatars with so much ease and kept his fans wondering what’s next.

Jodha Akbar (2008)

Hrithik looked as royal as one could when he stepped into the shoes of Mughal Emperor Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar in the period drama. Sporting a moustache, magnificent headgears and bejewelled costumes, Hrithik looked absolutely majestic while romancing the Rajput Princess Jodhaa Bai, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Guzaarish (2010)

Hrithik grew his hair and beard for the role of a wheel-chair ridden paraplegic magician in the film. Reportedly, he didn’t want to sport artificial hair, so he let his locks grow. To get into the skin of his character, he also underwent training and met paraplegic patients.

Kites (2010)

A dance teacher in Las Vegas, Hrithik looked oh-so-stylish during the first half of the film. However, as the story unfolds, he is shown heartbroken with unkempt hair and beard as he’s unable to find out his lady love’s whereabouts. Well, fun fact is that Hrithik, who hates growing a beard, used a fake one for this film.

Agneepath (2012)

In this remake of the 1990 film by the same name, Hrithik played the lead role of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, which was essayed by Amitabh Bachchan in the original. Though Hrithik didn’t experiment much with his looks for the role, it was his persona, expressions and dialogue delivery that helped him remain true to his character.

Krrish 3 (2013)

In the third installment of Koi….Mil Gaya franchise, Hrithik was seen playing the role of an old scientist — Rohit Mehra in his later years. Sporting grey hair and a potbelly, the actor played the part convincingly. Not to forget, his dialogue delivery and facial makeup added to the age he was playing.

Mohenjo Daro (2016)

Rustic and fierce, Hrithik’s look for the film, based on the ancient Indus Valley civilization and its city Mohenjo-daro, was a total sell-out. Even though the film didn’t garner a great response, the actor’s muscular avatar holding a trident in the first poster of the film built all the right noise ahead of the film’s release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more