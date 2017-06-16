Happy Birthday Imtiaz Ali: These dialogues from his films are evergreen

Imtiaz Ali is perhaps the only filmmaker in Bollywood who doesn’t believe in showing fancy relationships that are too good to be true. Through his films, Imtiaz portrays ‘complicated’ relationships in a way that they look real. Be it Geet [portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan] in Jab We Met or Ved [portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor] in Tamasha, the characters in his films depict the most beautiful stories on-screen. Other than these realistic love stories, Imtiaz has also given us Highway (2014) and Rockstar (2011) that show the intense journey of the protagonist.

Besides the storyline and beauty of his characters, what garners maximum attention in most Imtiaz Ali films is the dialogues. And it won’t be wrong to say that each one of them turns out to be an iconic one, which is a rarity in today’s times.

As the filmmaker turns 46 today, here’s a quick look at the most popular dialogues from his films that fans can’t get enough of.

Socha Na Tha (2005): Ayesha Takia and Abhay Deol

Jab We Met (2007): Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor

Love Aaj Kal (2009): Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone

Rockstar (2011): Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri

Highway (2014): Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda

Tamasha (2015): Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

