 Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla: 10 throwback pics, which prove that the actor hasn’t aged a day | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Actor Juhi Chawla, who celebrates her 50th birthday today, is known for her on-screen comic timing and her dazzling looks. Here are a few throwback pictures of the bubbly actor.

bollywood Updated: Nov 13, 2017 14:52 IST
Rishabh Suri
Actor Juhi Chawla turns 50 today.
Actor Juhi Chawla turns 50 today.

Actor Juhi Chawla will always remain the original bubbly girl of Bollywood. Born in 1967 to a Punjabi family, she went on to win the Miss India title in 1984, and since then there was no looking back for her. Though her debut film Sultanat(1986) flopped at the box-office, her major breakthrough came with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) starring Aamir Khan.

While she has taken up all kinds of roles throughout her career, be it drama, romance or negative, her forte has been comedy, with her comic timing being the best. Darr (1993), Bol Radha Bol (1992) and Chandni (1989) are some of her best works. While other female actors would hesitate to experiment after all these years, she dared to play a negative role in Gulaab Gang (2014), and continues to pick films such as Chalk n Duster (2016), which allow her to explore different characters.

She turns 50 today, but can still give the younger generation of actors a run for their money. We go down the memory lane, and dig out some throwback pictures of the birthday girl-

#juhichawla

A post shared by Adhi Ramadhan (@masadi193) on

#juhichawla

A post shared by S . Kuwait (@bollywood.q80) on

😍💕 . . . .#juhichawla #JUHICHAWLAFANS

A post shared by Bollywood is my life💕 (@bollyqueens.1) on

#juhichawla #bollywood #stars_we_love_90s

A post shared by 90's Bollywood Starz (@stars.we.love.90s) on

#juhichawla#bollywood#bestbollywood#princess#

A post shared by Juhi Chawla -Princessa (@juhichawlaprincess) on

