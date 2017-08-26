 Happy Birthday Misha Kapoor: 11 times this munchkin’s cute photos broke the internet | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Happy Birthday Misha Kapoor: 11 times this munchkin’s cute photos broke the internet

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s little princess, Misha, turns one today and here’s taking a look at the times the actor played the doting dad and shared her cute pictures and videos on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: Aug 26, 2017 11:09 IST
Rishabh Suri
Actor Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha was born on August 26, 2016.
Mira+Shahid- Mi+Sha = The cutest kid in town. If you don’t know who Misha Kapoor is, then you’re probably living under a rock since the past year, because this little munchkin has been taking the internet by storm with her cute photos. Born on August 26 in 2016 to actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira, she was kept away from the public glare for a fairly long time, till Shahid himself started posting her pictures up on Instagram, and since then, every picture of Misha goes viral in no time.

Not just that, Misha was often spotted with her parents either for a family outing or at the airport and shutterbugs didn’t leave a chance to click this cuteness. And for her first birthday, Misha is enjoying her first family vacation in London with Shahid and Mira.

Meanwhile, we bring you her cutest photos that her daddy posted on Instagram and made us go awww each time.

Just about one. 👏👏

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Mi-shoe ❤️

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Hello world. 🌼

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Breakfast sugar rush. 🤓

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

RepostBy @mira.kapoor: "Moo Moo here and a Moo Moo there"

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Pool time with missy. #besttimes

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

#playtime with lil missy

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

#worlddanceday #havefeetwilldance #mj dance is in your blood.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Best times.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

And she learns how to clap. 🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

