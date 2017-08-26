Happy Birthday Misha Kapoor: 11 times this munchkin’s cute photos broke the internet
Actor Shahid Kapoor’s little princess, Misha, turns one today and here’s taking a look at the times the actor played the doting dad and shared her cute pictures and videos on Instagram.bollywood Updated: Aug 26, 2017 11:09 IST
Mira+Shahid- Mi+Sha = The cutest kid in town. If you don’t know who Misha Kapoor is, then you’re probably living under a rock since the past year, because this little munchkin has been taking the internet by storm with her cute photos. Born on August 26 in 2016 to actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira, she was kept away from the public glare for a fairly long time, till Shahid himself started posting her pictures up on Instagram, and since then, every picture of Misha goes viral in no time.
Not just that, Misha was often spotted with her parents either for a family outing or at the airport and shutterbugs didn’t leave a chance to click this cuteness. And for her first birthday, Misha is enjoying her first family vacation in London with Shahid and Mira.
Meanwhile, we bring you her cutest photos that her daddy posted on Instagram and made us go awww each time.
Follow @htshowbiz for more