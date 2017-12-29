 Happy Birthday Mrs Funnybones! Bollywood showers wishes on Twinkle Khanna | bollywood | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Happy Birthday Mrs Funnybones! Bollywood showers wishes on Twinkle Khanna

As author-producer Twinkle Khanna turned 43 on Friday, a host of Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Sonam Kapoor among others wished the former film actor a Happy Birthday.

bollywood Updated: Dec 29, 2017 20:59 IST
Actor and author Twinkle Khanna during the special preview of a play based on her book - The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, at Royal Opera House in Mumbai.
Actor and author Twinkle Khanna during the special preview of a play based on her book - The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, at Royal Opera House in Mumbai.(IANS)

As author-producer Twinkle Khanna turned 43 on Friday, a host of Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Sonam Kapoor among others wished the former film actor a Happy Birthday.

Twinkle, aka Mrs Funnybones, is a well-known author, newspaper columnist, film producer, former film actor and interior designer.

Her first book, Mrs Funnybones, sold over a hundred thousand copies, making her India’s highest-selling female writer of 2015.

She repeated the success with her second book, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, which also went on to sell over 100,000 copies by August 2017.

Here is what Bollywood celebrities tweeted:

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Wishing the extreme witty & beautiful @mrsfunnybones .. a very happy birthday ??.. have a great great one.. happiness & love always ...”

Actor Anil Kapoor tweeted, “Always witty, smart & beautiful! There?s no winning at words with her! Happy Birthday!! @mrsfunnybones.”

Actress Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Happy, happy birthday to one of the most original and of course, hilarious woman in Bollywood, Twinkle Khanna. You are such a bright and positive personality, I wish you all the happiness in the world @mrsfunnybones.”

Actor Maniesh Paul wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday @mrsfunnybones !!stay blessed.”

The former actor coincidentally shares her birthday with her superstar father Rajesh Khanna.

Actor Rishi Kapoor also wished late Bollywood actor, Rajesh Khanna, on Twitter.

He tweeted, “Remembering one of the greatest romantic heroes of our times on his birthday 29th December. Rajesh Khanna. The first Superstar! This is from the film Zamana(1985)@mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar.”

Akshay and Twinkle are currently vacationing in South Africa. The family will return to India after ringing in the New Year.

Twinkle Khanna shared a throwback photo of herself with her father and wished him on his birthday today with a tweet.

On the professional front, Twinkle is all set to be a producer as her maiden production venture Pad Man is all set to release on January 26, 2018.

