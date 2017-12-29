Happy Birthday Mrs Funnybones! Bollywood showers wishes on Twinkle Khanna

As author-producer Twinkle Khanna turned 43 on Friday, a host of Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Sonam Kapoor among others wished the former film actor a Happy Birthday.

Twinkle, aka Mrs Funnybones, is a well-known author, newspaper columnist, film producer, former film actor and interior designer.

Her first book, Mrs Funnybones, sold over a hundred thousand copies, making her India’s highest-selling female writer of 2015.

She repeated the success with her second book, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, which also went on to sell over 100,000 copies by August 2017.

Here is what Bollywood celebrities tweeted:

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Wishing the extreme witty & beautiful @mrsfunnybones .. a very happy birthday ??.. have a great great one.. happiness & love always ...”

Wishing the extreme witty & beautiful @mrsfunnybones .. a very happy birthday 🎁.. have a great great one.. happiness & love always ... pic.twitter.com/wbrY5CDaai — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 29, 2017

Actor Anil Kapoor tweeted, “Always witty, smart & beautiful! There?s no winning at words with her! Happy Birthday!! @mrsfunnybones.”

Always witty, smart & beautiful! There’s no winning at words with her! Happy Birthday!! @mrsfunnybones — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 29, 2017

Actress Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Happy, happy birthday to one of the most original and of course, hilarious woman in Bollywood, Twinkle Khanna. You are such a bright and positive personality, I wish you all the happiness in the world @mrsfunnybones.”

Happy, happy birthday to one of the most original and of course, hilarious woman in Bollywood, Twinkle Khanna. You are such a bright and positive personality, I wish you all the happiness in the world 😘 @mrsfunnybones — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 29, 2017

Actor Maniesh Paul wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday @mrsfunnybones !!stay blessed.”

Wish you a very happy birthday @mrsfunnybones !!stay blessed 😊😊 — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) December 29, 2017

The former actor coincidentally shares her birthday with her superstar father Rajesh Khanna.

Actor Rishi Kapoor also wished late Bollywood actor, Rajesh Khanna, on Twitter.

He tweeted, “Remembering one of the greatest romantic heroes of our times on his birthday 29th December. Rajesh Khanna. The first Superstar! This is from the film Zamana(1985)@mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar.”

Remembering one of the greatest romantic hero’s of our times on his birthday 29th December. Rajesh Khanna. The first Superstar! This is from the film Zamana(1985)@mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/MaRlHBQN6w — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 28, 2017

Akshay and Twinkle are currently vacationing in South Africa. The family will return to India after ringing in the New Year.

Twinkle Khanna shared a throwback photo of herself with her father and wished him on his birthday today with a tweet.

Happy Birthday Dad pic.twitter.com/I4ZEscR2vv — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 29, 2017

On the professional front, Twinkle is all set to be a producer as her maiden production venture Pad Man is all set to release on January 26, 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more