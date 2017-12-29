Happy Birthday Rajesh Khanna: Four life lessons this playlist of his hit songs offer

Bollywood’s first superstar, Rajesh Khanna, would have turned 75 on Friday, if he were alive today. Rajesh Khanna was as much the passionate lover as he was the dependable friend we saw him onscreen - he essayed all his roles with such dedication that the masses and critics loved him alike.

Kaka, as he was fondly known, shares his birth anniversary with daughter, actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna, and she took to Twitter early morning to remember the legendary actor. She shared a black and white picture where she is posing with her dad. He passed away on July 18, 2012, leaving behind an epic legacy of films that make us cry, songs that we continue to hum even today and cinematic moments that we cherish.

Happy Birthday Dad pic.twitter.com/I4ZEscR2vv — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 29, 2017

From Anand to Amar Prem, Rajesh Khanna’s filmography and discography offer an exhaustive study of life and human emotions. From sacrifice to love, romance, melancholy and the philosophy of life, his work is a study in life lessons.

Here’s how:

Celebrating love

From flirting in the most melodious fashion to enjoying a rain dance with your love, these songs teach us how we can celebrate love.

Romancing melody

These songs are for those who binge on good poetry, written by some of the best poets Bollywood has ever seen. Perfect settings to play these songs in the background as you spend some quality time with that special one.

Enjoying meloncholy

Only Rajesh Khanna’s songs (in Kishore Kumar’s voice, of course!) can make you long for loneliness and melancholy in life. Just so that you can listen to these songs with the true feelings.

Valuing Friendship

Nothing defines the value of friendship better than this song by Anand Bakshi. Kishore Kumar has lent his voice for the song from Nama Haraam.

