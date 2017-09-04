 Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor: 10 times his tweets amazed us | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 04, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor: 10 times his tweets amazed us

Born on September 4, 1952, Rishi Kapoor represents one of the most respected families in the Indian film industry. He is also the king of Twitter. Take a look at his most famous tweets.

bollywood Updated: Sep 04, 2017 07:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Neetu Kapoor poses with husband Rishi and son Ranbir.
Neetu Kapoor poses with husband Rishi and son Ranbir.

Rishi Kapoor, who became the heartthrob of millions after Bobby (1973), held his crown of one of the most liked Bollywood romantic heroes of all time till mid 90s. Then he switched to author-backed character roles.

He kept himself relevant with films like Luck By Chance, Agneepath, Aurangzeb and D Day. He is still a favourite with filmmakers ready to experiment with older characters that require an established face.

Then came Twitter for Rishi Kapoor and suddenly the world saw the persona celebrities talked about for so many years. We all had heard the stories of Rishi Kapoor giving a piece of his mind to unprofessional actors, or him expressing concerns over civic issues. Never shy of putting out his opinion, Kapoor had an image of a senior you don’t want to rub the wrong way.

His tweets started to create storms on the internet. Sometimes fans came in his support, sometimes they refrained, but nothing stopped him.

From tweeting about Kim Kardashian in a ‘mesh bag’ to being questioned for tweeting a kid video, he kept us amazed.

On his 65th birthday, here is a list of some of his most talked about tweets.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from bollywood
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you