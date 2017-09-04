Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor: 10 times his tweets amazed us

Rishi Kapoor, who became the heartthrob of millions after Bobby (1973), held his crown of one of the most liked Bollywood romantic heroes of all time till mid 90s. Then he switched to author-backed character roles.

He kept himself relevant with films like Luck By Chance, Agneepath, Aurangzeb and D Day. He is still a favourite with filmmakers ready to experiment with older characters that require an established face.

Then came Twitter for Rishi Kapoor and suddenly the world saw the persona celebrities talked about for so many years. We all had heard the stories of Rishi Kapoor giving a piece of his mind to unprofessional actors, or him expressing concerns over civic issues. Never shy of putting out his opinion, Kapoor had an image of a senior you don’t want to rub the wrong way.

His tweets started to create storms on the internet. Sometimes fans came in his support, sometimes they refrained, but nothing stopped him.

From tweeting about Kim Kardashian in a ‘mesh bag’ to being questioned for tweeting a kid video, he kept us amazed.

On his 65th birthday, here is a list of some of his most talked about tweets.

Onions in a mesh bag! pic.twitter.com/YXCXPJV3iN — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 7, 2016

History being checked! Tx for it ABjr. If it wasn't RIGHT,it would have LEFT a bad taste pic.twitter.com/p6MmEnC5uh — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 27, 2016

Change Gandhi family assets named by Congress.Bandra/Worli Sea Link to Lata Mangeshkar or JRD Tata link road. Baap ka maal samjh rakha tha ? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 17, 2016

Make up,lipstick,eye shadow,jewellery et al. for discourses? Is that my friend Bappi Lahiri without his glasses? pic.twitter.com/jSaa8GML9F — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 7, 2015

I am angry. Why do you equate food with religion?? I am a beef eating Hindu. Does that mean I am less God fearing then a non eater? Think!! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 15, 2015

Requesting Ranbir's Mumbai City FC to adopt BabaMessiDev in the team! pic.twitter.com/qW9vN0HTau — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 25, 2016

PCB. Cricket team bhejna please.Earlier Hockey ya Kho Kho team bhejin thin. Kyon ki 18th June(Fathers Day) Baap khel raha tumhare saath lol! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017

🎶La La Lala🎵La la Lala🎼 🎸Sagar Kinare🎷Dil Ye Pukare 🎶Tu Jo naheen Toh Mera 🎼Koi Bhi Naheen hai 🎻Ho Ho Ho 🎹Cheers to the new Friendship! 🇮🇳🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/BLjuApvtil — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 6, 2017

Achcha choddo yaar. Tum log Jeeton aur hazaaron Baar jeeton sirf Terrorism bandh kar do yaar. Mujhe haar manzoor hai. We want peace and love — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017

Follow @htshowbiz for more